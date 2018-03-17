Bihar: Man beheaded for naming town square ‘Narendra Modi chowk’, Sushil Modi denies claim



: A 70-year-old man was allegedly beheaded in Bihar's Darbhanga district on Friday. As per the claim of the family, the incident happened after he named a town square "Narendra Modi chowk".The deceased was the father of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tej Narayan. According to the family, the man was attacked by about 40-50 men with hockey sticks and swords and they belong to the opposition party RJD.As per Deputy CM Sushil Modi, the incident was a result of a land dispute. He said, "totally false that murder in Darbhanga case of naming Modi Chowk Case of a land dispute. Board was put long back, Murder has nothing to do with Board."DSP Darbhanga, Dilnvaj Ahamad, said “we reached the spot of the incident immediately & had arrested the culprits by night. We have recorded the statements of all the witnesses. In the brother's case, we have recorded his statement & are investigating the matter.”In a press release, police clarified that this indeed is a case of land dispute. In the state, the incident is now taking political overtones.