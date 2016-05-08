Bihar: JD (U) MLC's son allegedly shoots dead youth for 'overtaking'

In yet another shocking case of road rage, JD (U) MLC Manorama Devi's son Rocky Yadav allegedly shot dead a youth late last night, after he overtook Yadav's car, following which his father Bindi Yadav was detained by the Rampur Police on Sunday.Aditya Sachdeva, the victim, was returning home after celebrating his birthday, when he overtook Rocky's car."There was no enmity or friendship with the youth who died. Both of the sides were returning from Bodh Gaya. All five of them were under the influence of alcohol. Madam's bodyguard was also with them. They overtook the car and stopped it. My son was driving the car.four, five of them pulled him out the car and started beating him," Bindi Yadav said."The bodyguard came out of the car. During the scuffle, my son took out his licensed pistol in defence.by mistake it (the killing) happened," he added.A police official confirmed the death saying Aditya Sachdeva was returning to his home and he was shot dead.Aditya's friend Aayush, who was with him when this incident happened, said they tried overtaking their car, but the other side started firing shots in the air."One of them was wearing a commando dress. They assaulted my friends and fired shots because of which my friend died," he added.