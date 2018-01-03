 Bihar: Husband marries off wife and gives two children to her lover
Despite ten years of marriage and two children, the husband took this unprecedented decision

By: || Updated: 03 Jan 2018 08:36 PM
Photo Representaional

Patna: In Patna, a man married his wife with the boyfriend after he got to know about the love affair. Soon after the marriage, a formal court marriage was done by him. Interestingly, the man also handed over the two children to the boyfriend.

As per reports, this surprising incident happened in Vaishali district of Bihar. Arun and Madhu who lived in Hazaripur, were married ten years. Soon after Mahu fell in love with Shravan Chaurasia.

Madhu's husband Arun works as a carpenter. He tried to convince Madhu, but later decided to marry the wife with the boyfriend.

A few villagers were also called in the temple for the marriage.

