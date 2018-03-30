Bihar continues to burn as fresh violence erupts in Nawada over idol desecration

NAWADA: Bihar witnessed another spate of communal violence on Friday morning after clashes erupted between two communities in Nawada town over the alleged desecration of a Hanuman idol.Tension ensued the town after some unidentified miscreants allegedly damaged an idol of Lord Hanuman installed on the roadside at the NH 31. When people saw it in the morning, the clash broke out and heavy stone-pelting was witnessed from both sides.In order to disperse the warring mob and to bring the situation under control, police fired several shots in the air. Senior police officers and the District Magistrate of the area rushed to the spot to prevent flaring-up of the situation.Police said the situation is now under control with security personnel in large numbers have been deployed in the area.Communal clashes have been reported from various parts of Bihar in the recent past. In last 13 days, six districts of the state have witnessed several incidents of arson, violence and stone pelting.On Tuesday, over 10 people, including an ASP and a DSP, were injured after the two communities clashed in Samastipur and Munger districts.On Sunday, clashes had erupted in Aurangabad between members of two communities during a Ram Navami procession. Over 50 persons were arrested for inciting tension in the districtOn March 17, communal violence broke out in Bhagalpur over playing of loud music during a religious procession which was being led by Arijit Shashwat, son of Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey.RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday blamed his former ally and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for communal clashes that broke out over the past two weeks."Nitish Kumar is now finished. There are riots and incidents of violence all over Bihar. BJP has set the whole state ablaze," Lalu Yadav said outside AIIMS where he was brought in for treatment.The issue had also rocked the Assembly on Tuesday with Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav slamming chief minister Nitish Kumar over the recent increase in incidents of communal violence in some parts of the state.Congress has accused the BJP of inciting violence and charged ruling JDU and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with being "helpless" before the coalition partner NDA.Union minister and Member of Parliament from the Nawada constituency Giriraj Singh alleged Rahul Gandhi and Congress party is responsible for instigating riots in Bihar and West Bengal.