'Some people are immersed in greed', CM Nitish attacks Lalu on fodder scam

New Delhi: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Wednesday tried to fend off allegations by RJD of conspiring with BJP to get Lalu Prasad Yadav behind the bars in fodder scam.

Nitish said the alliance with RJD was not formed to commit fraudulent activities and financial irregularities. “We are now able to do the work which for which we were elected. We will not compromise on our justice and development agenda.”

Without naming the RJD and its chief, Nitish said, “For certain people, the sole objective is to attain political power and amass wealth. Such people are immersed in greed.”

On recent stone pelting at his cavalcade in Buxar, the chief minister said he will continue visiting areas to assess development activities and hear grievances. “We were elected and that’s why we are serving people, rest can do what they want to. I will continue serving people even if stones are being hurled by people who have been incited.”

He said a similar incident took place in 2012 in Khagaria but he still proceeded with the agenda his team had set out for.

The chief minister said the government will not oppose the bail plea applications of several arrested for hurling stones at his convoy. “Action will only be taken after thorough investigation,” he said.

A couple of days ago, Kumar was given 'Z plus' security cover by the Union home ministry, based on the latest threat perception.

