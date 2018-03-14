Bihar bypolls: RJD wins Jehanabad; BJP bags Bhabua

However, Bhabua is bagged by BJP.
#BiharByPoll : Rinki Rani Pandey of BJP wins Bhabua Assembly seat, Congress' Shambhu Singh Patel comes second. https://t.co/ltXO0PIGSJ
— ABP News (@abpnewstv) March 14, 2018
BJP wins #Bhabhua bypoll in #Bihar https://t.co/ltXO0PIGSJ pic.twitter.com/iN6lwlP4xp
— ABP News (@abpnewstv) March 14, 2018
In Bihar, a 57 % voter turnout was recorded in Araria Lok Sabha by-elections. Jehanabad and Bhabua constituencies recorded 50.6 % and 54.3 %, respectively.
After the death of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Mohammad Taslimuddin, the Araria seat fell vacant. The key contenders for the seat were RJD's Sarafaraz Alam, Taslimuddin's son, and the BJP's Pradip Singh.
The by-polls in Bihar are being seen as a litmus test for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after he pulled out of the state's grand alliance and joined the BJP.
Since Nitish Kumar parted ways from RJD, it has been alleging that CM cheated people of Bihar. The opposition has been alleging that people had not given the mandate for this.
First Published: 14 Mar 2018 03:51 PM