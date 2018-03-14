 Bihar bypolls: RJD wins Jehanabad; BJP bags Bhabua
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Bihar bypolls: RJD wins Jehanabad; BJP bags Bhabua

Bihar bypolls: RJD wins Jehanabad; BJP bags Bhabua

In Bihar, a 57 % voter turnout was recorded in Araria Lok Sabha by-elections. Jehanabad and Bhabua constituencies recorded 50.6 % and 54.3 %, respectively.

By: || Updated: 14 Mar 2018 03:52 PM
Bihar bypolls: RJD wins Jehanabad; BJP bags Bhabua

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: On Wednesday, in a shocker for Nitish Kumar's JD(U), Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD)  candidate Krishna Mohan won Jehanabad assembly by-poll.

However, Bhabua is bagged by BJP.









In Bihar, a 57 % voter turnout was recorded in Araria Lok Sabha by-elections. Jehanabad and Bhabua constituencies recorded 50.6 % and 54.3 %, respectively.

[ALSO READ] Analysis: What UP bypolls mean for BJP and Bihar by-elections mean for Nitish Kumar

After the death of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Mohammad Taslimuddin, the Araria seat fell vacant. The key contenders for the seat were RJD's Sarafaraz Alam, Taslimuddin's son, and the BJP's Pradip Singh.

The by-polls in Bihar are being seen as a litmus test for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after he pulled out of the state's grand alliance and joined the BJP.

Since Nitish Kumar parted ways from RJD, it has been alleging that CM cheated people of Bihar. The opposition has been alleging that people had not given the mandate for this.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story UP bypolls result: 'Were not prepared for SP-BSP alliance' says Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

trending now

VIDEO
Wow! IAF's largest transport aircraft has a historic landing
VIDEO
UP-Bihar byoll results: Know about UP's Gorakhpur Lok Sabha ...
VIDEO
UP-Bihar bypolls result: SP extends its lead to 8,199 votes ...