Bihar bypolls: RJD wins Jehanabad; BJP bags Bhabua

New Delhi: On Wednesday, in a shocker for Nitish Kumar's JD(U), Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) candidate Krishna Mohan won Jehanabad assembly by-poll.However, Bhabua is bagged by BJP.In Bihar, a 57 % voter turnout was recorded in Araria Lok Sabha by-elections. Jehanabad and Bhabua constituencies recorded 50.6 % and 54.3 %, respectively.After the death of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Mohammad Taslimuddin, the Araria seat fell vacant. The key contenders for the seat were RJD's Sarafaraz Alam, Taslimuddin's son, and the BJP's Pradip Singh.The by-polls in Bihar are being seen as a litmus test for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after he pulled out of the state's grand alliance and joined the BJP.Since Nitish Kumar parted ways from RJD, it has been alleging that CM cheated people of Bihar. The opposition has been alleging that people had not given the mandate for this.