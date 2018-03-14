Bihar bypoll results: RJD leads in Araria, Jahanabad, BJP in Bhabhua

After trailing initially, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) moved ahead of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Araria.After 16 rounds of vote count, RJD's Sarfaraz Alam took a lead of more than 15,000 votes in Araria over the BJP's Pradip Kumar Singh.RJD candidate Suday Yadav led by more than 16,000 votes in Jahanabad over his nearest Janata Dal-United (JD-U) rival Abhiram Sharma.The BJP's Rinki Pandey was leading by over 6,000 votes over Sambhu Patel of the Congress, a RJD ally, in Bhabhua.The by-elections were held on Sunday.