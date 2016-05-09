 Bihar Board Class 12 Results set to be declared on May 10 at biharboard.ac.in
By: || Updated: 09 May 2016 11:38 PM
The result for  the Bihar School Examination Board  class 12 exam would be released on May 10, 2016

Students who appeared for the examinations will be able to check their results on boards official website at http://www.biharboard.ac.in/

Lakhs of students have appeared for the examinations at various centres across the state.

All the students who wrote the examinations are eagerly waiting for the results to be declared. We wish all the very best to the students.

To all those who will score good marks in exams must remember that it’s just a beginning and you have to continue building upon your performance.

And to others, remember that your exam results are just that – marks given to one thing you wrote down, once. They’re not a number that reflects your worth, and they won’t stop you doing what you want in the long-term and you can still achieve heights if you concentrate more upon your future goals.

1: Access the official website:  http://www.biharboard.ac.in/

3: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.

4: Click on ‘Submit’

4: Your results will be flashed on the screen.

