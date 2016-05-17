Bihar Board Class 12 (Commerce) Intermediate Result 2016 for Commerce to be declared on 17 May @biharboard.ac.in

Lakhs of students have appeared for the examinations at various centres across the state.
All the students who wrote the examinations are eagerly waiting for the results to be declared. We wish all the very best to the students.
Follow these steps to check your results
1: Access the official website: http://www.biharboard.ac.in/
3: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.
4: Click on ‘Submit’
4: Your results will be flashed on the screen.
A message for students:
The most important thing we want you to remember is that, if result goes your way, then its extreamely good, but if things don’t go your way, remember, there are always options open to you. Sometimes, the best opportunities come out of life’s unexpected twists and turns.
If you did as well as you wanted, then celebrate. If you feel you could have done much better, there are many ways to improve your performance. Remember, your results do not define who you are or how valuable you are as a person. They are a marker of one day’s performance in your life.
Stay calm. Remember that while your exam results are important, you always have additional options. You might be able to retake the exam.
About the Board:
The Bihar School Examination Board is established for holding and conducting an examination at the end of the Secondary School stage, for prescribing course of studies for such examination and for carrying out such other objects and duties as may be considered necessary for the purpose as stated in the Act, Rules and Regulations of the Board.
Normally every year the Bihar School Examination Board conducts Annual Secondary School Examination in the month of February/March and Supplementary School Examination in the month of August/September on the basis of course/syllabus as prescribed by the state Government.
Apart from the aforesaid Secondary School Examination, the Board also conducts departmental examinations (not on yearly basis) such as Diploma in Physical Education, Certificate in Physical Education and Teachers Training Examination on such terms and condition as laid down by the State Government.
First Published: 17 May 2016 04:47 PM