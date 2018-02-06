 Bihar Board class 12 biology paper leaked; Tejashwi targets Nitish government
A soon as Bihar Board class 12 examinations commenced on Tuesday, reports surfaced that the biology paper was leaked at two centres in Nawada and Supaul.

Updated: 06 Feb 2018 06:13 PM
NEW DELHI: A soon as Bihar Board class 12 examinations commenced on Tuesday, reports surfaced that the biology paper was leaked at two centres in Nawada and Supaul. The photocopy of the paper reportedly went viral after the exam started.

However, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) chairman Anand Kishore denied such reports and termed them as 'a mischief'.

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwai Yadav attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said the state government was aware of question paper leak.

"Bihar Board’s Inter Biology Exam paper leaked, went viral among students. Nitish Kumar’s administration was totally aware of it but still decided to go ahead with exam rather than cancelling it. Nitish Ji, Stop playing with future of Bihari students,it’s not ur politics," he tweeted.



According to a news report, Nevada District Magistrate said that the viral question paper was genuine and he assured investigation into the issue.

The Bihar Board is conducting class 12 exams from February 6 till February 16.

