Bihar Board class 12 biology paper leaked; Tejashwi targets Nitish government

However, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) chairman Anand Kishore denied such reports and termed them as 'a mischief'.
Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwai Yadav attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said the state government was aware of question paper leak.
"Bihar Board’s Inter Biology Exam paper leaked, went viral among students. Nitish Kumar’s administration was totally aware of it but still decided to go ahead with exam rather than cancelling it. Nitish Ji, Stop playing with future of Bihari students,it’s not ur politics," he tweeted.
According to a news report, Nevada District Magistrate said that the viral question paper was genuine and he assured investigation into the issue.
The Bihar Board is conducting class 12 exams from February 6 till February 16.
