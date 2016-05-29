BSEB Class 10th Results 2016: Bihar Board Matric Results to be declared shortly @ biharboard.ac.in & biharboard.bih.nic.in

All the students who wrote the examinations are eagerly waiting for the results to be declared. We wish all the very best to the students.

The Class 10th or Matric exams were conducted by the BSEB from 11th March till 18th March 2016. In which, lakhs of students have appeared at various centres across the state.Keep refreshing this page for latest updates on results.1: Access the official website: www.biharboard.ac.in OR biharboard.bih.nic.in 3: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.4: Click on ‘Submit’4: Your results will be flashed on the screen.The Bihar School Examination Board is established for holding and conducting an examination at the end of the Secondary School stage, for prescribing course of studies for such examination and for carrying out such other objects and duties as may be considered necessary for the purpose as stated in the Act, Rules and Regulations of the Board.Normally every year the Bihar School Examination Board conducts Annual Secondary School Examination in the month of February/March and Supplementary School Examination in the month of August/September on the basis of course/syllabus as prescribed by the state Government.Apart from the aforesaid Secondary School Examination, the Board also conducts departmental examinations (not on yearly basis) such as Diploma in Physical Education, Certificate in Physical Education and Teachers Training Examination on such terms and condition as laid down by the State Government.