Bihar Board (BIEC / BSEB) 12th Inter Science Results 2016: Check Intermediate Class 12 XII Science Results 2016 today @ biharboard.ac.in, biharboard.bih.nic.in

Lakhs of students have appeared for the examinations at various centres across the state.
All the students who wrote the examinations are eagerly waiting for the results to be declared. We wish all the very best to the students.
To all those who will score good marks in exams must remember that it’s just a beginning and you have to continue building upon your performance.
And to others, remember that your exam results are just that – marks given to one thing you wrote down, once. They’re not a number that reflects your worth, and they won’t stop you doing what you want in the long-term and you can still achieve heights if you concentrate more upon your future goals.
Follow these steps to check your results
1: Access the official website: http://www.biharboard.ac.in/
3: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.
4: Click on ‘Submit’
4: Your results will be flashed on the screen.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 10 May 2016 08:38 AM