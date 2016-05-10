 Bihar Board (BIEC / BSEB) 12th Inter Science Results 2016: Check Intermediate Class 12 XII Science Results 2016 today @ biharboard.ac.in, biharboard.bih.nic.in
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Bihar Board (BIEC / BSEB) 12th Inter Science Results 2016: Check Intermediate Class 12 XII Science Results 2016 today @ biharboard.ac.in, biharboard.bih.nic.in

Bihar Board (BIEC / BSEB) 12th Inter Science Results 2016: Check Intermediate Class 12 XII Science Results 2016 today @ biharboard.ac.in, biharboard.bih.nic.in

By: || Updated: 10 May 2016 08:38 AM
Bihar Board (BIEC / BSEB) 12th Inter Science Results 2016: Check Intermediate Class 12 XII Science Results 2016 today @ biharboard.ac.in, biharboard.bih.nic.in
Patna: The result for  the Bihar School Examination Board  (BSEB) class 12 (intermediate) science exam would be released on May 10, 2016. Students who appeared for the examinations will be able to check their results on boards official website at http://www.biharboard.ac.in/

Lakhs of students have appeared for the examinations at various centres across the state.

All the students who wrote the examinations are eagerly waiting for the results to be declared. We wish all the very best to the students.

To all those who will score good marks in exams must remember that it’s just a beginning and you have to continue building upon your performance.

And to others, remember that your exam results are just that – marks given to one thing you wrote down, once. They’re not a number that reflects your worth, and they won’t stop you doing what you want in the long-term and you can still achieve heights if you concentrate more upon your future goals.

Follow these steps to check your results

1: Access the official website:  http://www.biharboard.ac.in/

3: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.

4: Click on ‘Submit’

4: Your results will be flashed on the screen.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story IN PICS: Massive Crowd Of 40,000 Farmers Reaches Mumbai

trending now

VIDEO
Ajay Devgan and Ileana get candid while talking to ...
INDIA
Caught On Camera: Shoe thrown at former Pakistan PM ...
INDIA
Khilji's character reminds me of Azam Khan: Jaya Prada