Bihar: Arrest warrant against suspended JDU MLC Manorama Devi for violating liquor prohibition law

: Bihar government on Wednesday issued arrest warrant against suspended Janta Dal (U) MLC Manorama Devi for violating the liquor prohibition rule after liquor was recovered from her Gaya house during a raid on Monday.Bihar's ruling party Janatal Dal(U) on Tuesday had suspended Manorama Devi whose son Rocky Yadav was arrested in connection with killing of a Gaya youth in an incident of road rage.Her trouble aggravated after recovery of about 18 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor from her house last night in Gaya during a police raid to find her fugitive son.Manorama Devi is the wife of Bindi Yadav, a RJD strongman from Gaya who is also in jail custody in connection with the road rage.A teenager from Gaya, Aditya Sachdeva, was shot dead allegedly by Rocky Yadav for overtaking his vehicle in Gaya on Saturday.Manorama Devi had joined JD(U) in June last year and was made a MLC.She was RJD member of state legislative council from 2003 to 2009 and shot into limelight after becoming chief of Mohanpur block in 2001.Rocky Yadav has been reamanded to judicial custody for 14 days by a Gaya court during the day and sent to the Central Jail there.(With inputs from PTI)