Bigg Boss 11 episode 13: Salman Khan apologises to dogs, find out why!

New Delhi: Salman Khan began the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode on Bigg Boss by apologising for calling ‘someone’ (Zubair Khan) ‘kutta’ (dog) last week.
Salman to give an earful to Zubair had said in the previous week that he would ‘turn him into a dog’ for how his disgusting behavior inside the house.
Salman said he was apologising to the dogs as they are so loyal, they shouldn’t be compared to him.
Zubair Khan after being evicted from the reality television show last week, has lodged a police complaint against Salman for allegedly threatening him on air.
According to the Lonavala police, a non-cognizable offence has been registered against the Bollywood actor after Zubair lodged a complaint against him and officials of the 'Colors' channel this evening under section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.
Zubair, in his complaint, alleged that Salman, while threatening him on the show, had said, "I will make you a dog", the police said.
"Zubair also alleged that Salman threatened him that he (Salman) would see him once he came out of the (Bigg Boss) house," said the duty officer at the Lonavala police station.
Earlier, Zubair had approached the Antop Hill police station in Mumbai with his complaint. However, the officials there asked him to approach the Lonavala police station in Pune district since the set of the reality television show was in Lonavala.
''Had I not attempted suicide, they wouldn't have let me go out of the house,” Zubair had told reporters.
