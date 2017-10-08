Bigg Boss 11: Complaint filed against Salman Khan for threatening Zubair Khan inside house

Copy of complaint filed against Salman Khan in MarathiAngered with his behavior, Salman even told Zubair to not refer to him as 'bhai'.Salman Khan hosted ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ and took case of Zubair. He grilled Zubair and also told him to stop faking his identity. Grilling Zubair, Salman gave a last warning saying that he should stop threatening housemates.After this, Zubair got frustrated and consumed pills. The overdose of the pills has made him take an emergency exit from the house and he has been take to the hospital.In Sunday's episode, Zubair got evicted from Bigg Boss house.