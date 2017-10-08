 Bigg Boss 11: Complaint filed against Salman Khan for threatening Zubair Khan inside house
Updated: 08 Oct 2017 10:42 PM
Salman Khan has grilled Zubair Khan in Weekend Ka Vaar Bigg Boss 11.

NEW DELHI: Bigg Boss 11 contestant Zubair Khan has filed a complaint against host Salman Khan with Antop Hill police station in Mumbai for allegedly threatening him inside the house. In Saturday's episode, Salman lost his cool with Zubair as the latter was using foul language in the house.

Angered with his behavior, Salman even told Zubair to not refer to him as 'bhai'.

Salman Khan hosted ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ and took case of Zubair. He grilled Zubair and also told him to stop faking his identity. Grilling Zubair, Salman gave a last warning saying that he should stop threatening housemates.

After this, Zubair got frustrated and consumed pills. The overdose of the pills has made him take an emergency exit from the house and he has been take to the hospital.

In Sunday's episode, Zubair got evicted from Bigg Boss house.

