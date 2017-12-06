Bhiwandi fire: More than 16 godowns burnt down

: A huge fire in a godown in Bhiwandi area of Thane blazed many godowns on Wednesday. According to reports, electrical goods and timber were stored in the affected godowns.The incident happened at 10 in the morning. The fire started in one of the godowns located at Sagar Complex in Ovali Village, near Mankoli, in Bhiwandi. The cause of the fire was not yet known, the officer said.As per reports, around 16 godowns were caught in the fire. More than dozen fire tenders reached the spot and as many as 50 people were rescued safely. There were no reports of any casualty.