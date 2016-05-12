 Bhumata Brigade chief Trupti Desai enters Mumbai's Haji Ali dargah amid tight security,
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Amid tight security, Bhumata Brigade chief Trupti Desai enters Mumbai's Haji Ali dargah

Amid tight security, Bhumata Brigade chief Trupti Desai enters Mumbai's Haji Ali dargah

By: || Updated: 12 May 2016 08:43 AM
Amid tight security, Bhumata Brigade chief Trupti Desai enters Mumbai's Haji Ali dargah
Mumbai: Rights activist Trupti Desai today entered Mumbai's Haji Ali Dargah to offer prayers amid tight security, saying her struggle was for gender equality.

"At the Dargah, I prayed that women be allowed to enter the inner sanctum, as was the case till 2011," Bhumata Ranragini Brigade chief Desai said, after coming out of the Dargah.



"Police cooperated with us this time. This is a fight for gender equality. We will try to visit the inner sanctum next time," she said.







Desai and other women activists were earlier denied entry to the Dargah last month.

After campaign for entry of women in Shani Shingnapur and Trimbakeshwar temples in Maharashtra, Desai had taken her movement for gender equality to the famous Dargah in Mumbai.

She was stopped short of going into the shrine on April 28 by protestors.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Amarinder, Badals hand-in-glove, playing 'friendly match' in Punjab: AAP

trending now

INDIA
Hasin Jahan hits back, says 'Shami would have run ...
WORLD
China's parliament abolishes presidential term limits; paves way for ...
INDIA
Two arrested with fake documents at Delhi airport