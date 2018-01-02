Bhima Koregaon Violence In Pictures

Violent clashesh erupted in the village of Koregaon-Bhima on January 1 during the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Anglo-Maratha War between the army of Peshwa Bajirao II with a small force of the East India Company that comprised a large number of Dalits. Photo: PTI
Several lakhs of Dalits had congregated around the Victory Pillar (Vijay Stambh) erected by the British in Sanaswadi village when suddenly stone pelting started, allegedly by some right-wing groups carrying saffron flags. Photo: PTI
In the clashes that ensued between the two groups, more than 30 vehicles, including buses, police vans and private vehicles, were torched or damaged and one youth, Rahul Fatangale, 28 of Nanded lost his life. Photo: PTI
The police fired tear gas to control the mobs and prohibitory orders were imposed in the entire Pune district, with the situation reported tense but calm on Tuesday. Photo: PTI
A case has been registered against two right-wing Hindu organisations in connection with the Koregaon Bhima violence wherein one person was killed and several vehicles were torched. Photo: PTI
Two outfits -- Samast Hindu Morcha and Shiv Pratishthan -- have been booked for inciting violence in Bhima Koregaon village in Pune district. Photo: PTI
The violence sparked off protests in various parts of Maharashtra, including in Mumbai where protesters staged a rail roko in suburban Chembur. Photo: PTI
Dalit groups have called for Maharashtra bandh on Wednesday to protest the state government's "failure" to stop the violence. Photo: PTI