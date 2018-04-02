 Bharat Bandh: UP CM Yogi Adityanath appeals for peace
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Bharat Bandh: UP CM Yogi Adityanath appeals for peace

Bharat Bandh: UP CM Yogi Adityanath appeals for peace

By: || Updated: 02 Apr 2018 01:29 PM
Bharat Bandh: UP CM Yogi Adityanath appeals for peace
New Delhi: In an effort to pacify agitators during Bharat Bandh on Monday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that "state governments are dedicated towards the welfare of backward castes".

"The central & state govts are dedicated towards the welfare of backward castes, SC & ST. I appeal to all to not disturb the law & order. If at all there are any issues you can bring them to govt's notice," he said reported ANI.

From different parts of the country reports of protests are coming. In some places, agitation has turned violent.















Commenting on Bharat Bandh, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said, reported news agency ANI-"We have filed the review petition in Supreme Court. I appeal to all political parties & groups to maintain peace and not incite violence."




MUST READ: Here's WHY 'Bharat Bandh' called today

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Civil Aviation Minister lauds AAI for its achievements

trending now

VIDEO
Bharat Bandh: Protesters vandalise shopping malls in Gujarat's Kutch
VIDEO
Shops, vehicles burnt in communal violence over Hanuman Jayanti ...
VIDEO
Defamation Case: Arvind Kejriwal apologises to Arun Jaitley now