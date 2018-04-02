Bharat Bandh: UP CM Yogi Adityanath appeals for peace



#WATCH #BharatBandh over SC/ST protection act: Protesters thrashed by Police personnel in Meerut pic.twitter.com/yQfaJBDbBD

— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 2, 2018



WATCH: Protesters resort to stone pelting in Bhind during #BharatBandh over the SC/ST Protection Act. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/40KmhV3Ckm

— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2018



#BharatBandh over SC/ST protection act: Protest turns violent in Hapur pic.twitter.com/Eha552e7KQ

— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 2, 2018



Delhi Police is alert. We have adequate police deployment at places & senior officials are also present in the field. All steps will be taken to maintain law & order: Deependra Pathak, Spokesperson, Delhi Police on #BharatBandh over SC/ST protection act pic.twitter.com/rQXjbybSDF

— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2018

New Delhi: In an effort to pacify agitators during Bharat Bandh on Monday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that "state governments are dedicated towards the welfare of backward castes"."The central & state govts are dedicated towards the welfare of backward castes, SC & ST. I appeal to all to not disturb the law & order. If at all there are any issues you can bring them to govt's notice," he said reported ANI.From different parts of the country reports of protests are coming. In some places, agitation has turned violent.Commenting on Bharat Bandh, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said, reported news agency ANI-"We have filed the review petition in Supreme Court. I appeal to all political parties & groups to maintain peace and not incite violence."