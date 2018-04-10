Bharat Bandh 2.0: Prohibitory orders in Jaipur, internet services to be suspended

Internet services will remain suspended in the city from 12 midnight on Monday till Tuesday night. STF teams have been deputed at different locations of the city, he added.
In the wake of IPL match to be organised in the city on Thursday, adequate police have also been deployed in and around SMS Stadium.
The agitation on Tuesday is to protest the violence and arson in many parts of the state during the Bharat Bandh called on April 2 by Dalit groups against the alleged dilution of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by a Supreme Court order.
First Published: 10 Apr 2018 09:39 AM