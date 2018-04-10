Bharat Bandh 2.0 LIVE UPDATES: Centre advises states to beef up security, prevent violence

The Ministry of Home Affairs said the districts magistrates and SPs will be personally held responsible for any violence in their area of jurisdiction. The missive came a week after a similar protest saw large scale violence in different parts of the country leading to the death of about a dozen people, reported news agency PTI.
While the April 2 Bharat Bandh was called by groups opposing the alleged dilution of SC/ST (prevention of of atrocities) Act by a Supreme Court order, today's protest is being reportedly called by people opposed to caste-based reservations in jobs and education.
LIVE UPDATES:
- In Saharanpur, internet services are restricted.
No impact of #BharatBandh call seen as yet in Meerut. MHA had issued an advisory that some groups would be protesting against caste-based reservations in jobs and education. pic.twitter.com/E2ovRWjrDd
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 10, 2018
- In Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh), schools for students of Class I to IX will remain closed today, as a precautionary measure, in the wake of Bharat Bandh.
- In view of Bharat Bandh called by different groups on Tuesday, prohibitory orders are clamped in Jaipur.
- Internet services are suspended in the city from 12 midnight on Monday till Tuesday night.
- In the wake of IPL match to be organised in Jaipur on Thursday, adequate police have also been deployed in and around SMS Stadium.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 10 Apr 2018 07:25 AM