Bhaiyyaji Joshi re-elected as RSS Sarkaryavah (General Secretary) for 4th time

This will be his fourth term back to back.
Maananeeya Sri Suresh ( Bhaiyaji) Joshi re-elected as #RSS Sarkaryavah ( General Secretary ) for a period of 3 years (2018-2021) by the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha at Nagpur. #RSSABPS pic.twitter.com/e8ul1iqhyr
— RSS (@RSSorg) March 10, 2018
Here are five things about Bhaiyyaji Joshi:
- Known for his high organising skills, Bhaiyyaji Joshi is 70-year-old
- Bhaiyyaji Joshi is serving as RSS Sarakaryavah since March 2009
- Bhaiyyaji Joshi served as Sarakaryavah for the first term from 2009 to 2012
- From 2012 to 2015, he served for the second term
- Bhaiyyaji continue to serve as Sarakaryavah for the third term from 2015 to 2018
First Published: 10 Mar 2018 05:15 PM