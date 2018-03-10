Bhaiyyaji Joshi re-elected as RSS Sarkaryavah (General Secretary) for 4th time



Maananeeya Sri Suresh ( Bhaiyaji) Joshi re-elected as #RSS Sarkaryavah ( General Secretary ) for a period of 3 years (2018-2021) by the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha at Nagpur. #RSSABPS pic.twitter.com/e8ul1iqhyr

— RSS (@RSSorg) March 10, 2018

Here are five things about Bhaiyyaji Joshi:



Known for his high organising skills, Bhaiyyaji Joshi is 70-year-old

Bhaiyyaji Joshi is serving as RSS Sarakaryavah since March 2009

Bhaiyyaji Joshi served as Sarakaryavah for the first term from 2009 to 2012

From 2012 to 2015, he served for the second term

Bhaiyyaji continue to serve as Sarakaryavah for the third term from 2015 to 2018



Maananeeya Suresh (Bhaiyyaji) Joshi on Saturday was re-elected as Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarkaryavah (General Secretary) for a period of 3 years (2018-2021) by the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha at Nagpur.This will be his fourth term back to back.