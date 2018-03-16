Bhagwant Mann quits as Punjab AAP chief due to differences with Kejriwal



ਮੈਂ ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨਗੀ ਦੇ ਅਹੁਦੇ ਤੋਂ ਅਸਤੀਫ਼ਾ ਦੇ ਰਿਹਾ ਹਾਂ ..

I m resigning as a president of AAP Punjab ...but my fight against drug mafia and all kind of corruption in Punjab will continue as an “Aam Aadmi “ of Punjab

— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 16, 2018



CM @ArvindKejriwal has tendered an apology to me in the court,for all the baseless&false allegations he & his party levelled against me in drug https://t.co/Fl679yeKHW mother suffered the most due to all this&this apology is vindication of her faith in Waheguru’s power of justice pic.twitter.com/YXs3f710eu

— Bikram Majithia (@bsmajithia) March 15, 2018

: Bhagwant Mann resigned from his post of Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab unit President on Friday. The move comes a day after Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal apologised and tried to resolve conflict with Bikram Singh Majithia whom he had accused of being part of the drug trade in the state.As per sources, on his apology with Bikram Singh Majithia, Kejriwal said that I want to close all cases of defamation.Mann on Friday tweeted: “I m resigning as a president of AAP Punjab ...but my fight against drug mafia and all kind of corruption in Punjab will continue as an “Aam Aadmi “ of Punjab”.To Maan's resignation, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said that I am saddened by his decision.Kejriwal, in the run-up to 2017's Punjab Assembly elections, had accused the Parkash Singh Badal government of patronising drug mafia and criminals. Majithia was at the center of his attacks.Majithia had filed a defamation case against Kejriwal on May 20, 2016.Responding to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's apology, the former minister in Parkash Singh Badal government Bikram Singh Majithia said that it was "historical moment for" him.Khaira tweeted: “We are appalled and stunned by the apology... and don’t hesitate to admit that we have not been consulted on this meek surrender.”