 Bhagwant Mann quits as Punjab AAP chief due to differences with Kejriwal
Bhagwant Mann quits as Punjab AAP chief due to differences with Kejriwal

The resignation comes a day after Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal apologised to Bikram Singh Majithia

By: || Updated: 16 Mar 2018 01:19 PM
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann. (Photo: PTI/ File)

Chandigarh: Bhagwant Mann resigned from his post of Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab unit President on Friday. The move comes a day after Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal apologised and tried to resolve conflict with Bikram Singh Majithia whom he had accused of being part of the drug trade in the state.



As per sources, on his apology with Bikram Singh Majithia, Kejriwal said that I want to close all cases of defamation.



Mann on Friday tweeted: “I m resigning as a president of AAP Punjab ...but my fight against drug mafia and all kind of corruption in Punjab will continue as an “Aam Aadmi “ of Punjab”.



To Maan's resignation, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said that I am saddened by his decision.

Kejriwal, in the run-up to 2017's Punjab Assembly elections, had accused the Parkash Singh Badal government of patronising drug mafia and criminals. Majithia was at the center of his attacks.

Majithia had filed a defamation case against Kejriwal on May 20, 2016.

Responding to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's apology, the former minister in Parkash Singh Badal government Bikram Singh Majithia said that it was "historical moment for" him.

Khaira tweeted: “We are appalled and stunned by the apology... and don’t hesitate to admit that we have not been consulted on this meek surrender.”

