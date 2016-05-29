 Bhagat Singh’s grandnephew Abhitej Sandhu dies in road accident
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Bhagat Singh’s grandnephew Abhitej Sandhu dies in road accident

Bhagat Singh’s grandnephew Abhitej Sandhu dies in road accident

By: || Updated: 29 May 2016 07:11 AM
Bhagat Singh’s grandnephew Abhitej Sandhu dies in road accident
New Delhi: Abhitej Singh Sandhu, grand nephew of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh died in a fatal road accident in Rampur Bushahr area, near Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, on Sunday.

 

According to reports, Sandhu got critically injured in a mishap involving his motorbike.

Delhi chief minster Arvind Kejriwal offered condolence over Sandu's death. He wrote on twitter, "May his soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family members."

 

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Tamil Nadu forest fire doused: Defence Minister

trending now

VIDEO
I tried to convince Mohammad Shami that he should ...
INDIA
Hasin Jahan's father bats for reconciliation between her and ...
VIDEO
Shami may fly to Kolkata to meet wife Hasin ...