Bhagat Singh’s grandnephew Abhitej Sandhu dies in road accident

Grand nephew of Bhagat Singh, Abhitej Singh Sandhu dies in a road accident in Rampur Bushahr area near Shimla (Himachal Pradesh)
According to reports, Sandhu got critically injured in a mishap involving his motorbike.
Delhi chief minster Arvind Kejriwal offered condolence over Sandu's death. He wrote on twitter, "May his soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family members."
First Published: 29 May 2016 07:04 AM