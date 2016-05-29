Bhagat Singh’s grandnephew Abhitej Sandhu dies in road accident



Grand nephew of Bhagat Singh, Abhitej Singh Sandhu dies in a road accident in Rampur Bushahr area near Shimla (Himachal Pradesh)

May his soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family members https://t.co/SNuNBTB4Sl

Abhitej Singh Sandhu, grand nephew of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh died in a fatal road accident in Rampur Bushahr area, near Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, on Sunday.According to reports, Sandhu got critically injured in a mishap involving his motorbike.Delhi chief minster Arvind Kejriwal offered condolence over Sandu's death. He wrote on twitter, "May his soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family members."