Bhagalpur Violence: Union Minister Ashwini Choubey's son Arjit Shashwat arrested; says 'was not evading arrest'

Union Minister Ashwini Choubey’s son Arjit Shashwat has been arrested in connection with a case relating to communal violence in Bihar’s Bhagalpur. He has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody.The development came within a few hours after a Bhagalpur court rejected the anticipatory plea of Shashwat for bail.Arjit surrendered himself to Patna police wearing a floral garland and amidst the chants of “Jai Shree Ram”, near the Hanuman temple located near Patna railway station, on Saturday midnight.He will be summoned in the CJM court on Monday.An arrest warrant against Shashwat was issued on March 24 but he has been arrested after six days of the warrant.Arjit asserted that he wasn’t evading arrest and has given himself to the police in deference to the court order. “If raising slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and ‘Jai Shree Ram’ is a crime, then maybe I am guilty”, he said.However, Senior Superintendent of Police, Patna, Manu Maharaj told PTI "We had information that Shashwat was at the famous Hanuman temple in the vicinity of Patna junction. A police team reached the spot and arrested him and he has been sent to Bhagalpur.”Shashwat is the son of Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey. He has been named, besides eight others, in one of the two FIRs lodged at Nathnagar police station of BhagalpurIt was the occasion of Hindu New Year- Vikram Samvat, when communal clashes broke out in a religious procession led by Shashwat, in Bhagalpur over playing of loud music. The procession allegedly was taken out without obtaining prior permission.Several persons, including two police personnel, were injured in the clashes that witnessed heavy stone-pelting, arson and exchange of fire.The delay in arrest of Shashwat ever since the clash broke out had drawn to stern criticisms from the opposition parties RJD and Congress.