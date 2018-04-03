Bhagalpur riots: Bail plea of Arijit Shashwat rejected by the court

Bail plea of Arijit Shashwat, son of Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey, has been rejected by the court on Tuesday.Arijit Choubey was allegedly involved in inciting Bhagalpur riots.In a religious procession taken out by the BJP, RSS and Bajrang Dal workers on the occasion of Hindu New Year in Bhagalpur district in Bihar on Saturday, a tense clash broke out between two communities injuring at least 18 individuals.The procession was led by Arijit Choubey. The incident took place in Nathnagar police station area of the district through which the procession had passed, Senior Superintendent of Police, Bhagalpur, Manoj Kumar said.He said the procession, taken out on the eve of the new 'Vikram Samvat' year, began from the Budhanath temple and reached Nathnagar after criss-crossing the town.The clash erupted between two groups over playing of music.Some of the locals objected to playing of music, which led to some tension, but police intervened after which the procession moved ahead, the SSP said. A quarrel, however, began soon afterwards among local residents belonging to two different communities with firing of gunshots, hurling of stones and setting fire to shops and vehicles, the SSP said.Two policemen, who were part of a police party that was rushed to the spot, received bullet injuries on their arms but are stated to be out of danger, Kumar said.A local resident was also rushed to hospital with a leg injury after being hit by a brick, he said. Heavy deployment of police has been made in the locality where the situation was tense but under control.Further investigations were on and the trouble-makers were being identified after which arrests will be made, the SSP said.According to reports as many as 50 rounds were reportedly fired between the two groups.The causalities include six policemen. The DM and SSP had reached the spot soon after they received the information, but the situation could not be brought under control, until additional forces arrived. Police from 20 stations are reportedly camping in the area.