Bhagalpur riots: Ashwini Choubey’s son Arjit Shashwat granted bail

An arrest warrant against Shashwat was issued on March 24 but he was arrested after six days of the warrant.
“If raising slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and ‘Jai Shree Ram’ is a crime, then maybe I am guilty”, he had said.
Shashwat is the son of Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey. He has been named, besides eight others, in one of the two FIRs lodged at Nathnagar police station of Bhagalpur.
It was the occasion of Hindu New Year- Vikram Samvat, when communal clashes broke out in a religious procession led by Shashwat, in Bhagalpur over playing of loud music. The procession allegedly was taken out without obtaining prior permission.
Several persons, including two police personnel, were injured in the clashes that witnessed heavy stone-pelting, arson and exchange of fire.
The delay in arrest of Shashwat ever since the clash broke out had drawn to stern criticisms from the opposition parties RJD and Congress.
First Published: 09 Apr 2018 01:50 PM