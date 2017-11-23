‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai’ actor Aasif Sheikh endorses Congress but praises PM Modi

As civic polls in UP are underway, many stars are endorsing political parties and candidates. One such interesting incident was seen in Varanasi where ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai’ fame actor Aasif Sheikh aka Vibhuti Narayan Mishra was on a road-show for the Congress candidate Ritu Pandey.During the road show for Congress, when a reporter asked him a question regarding Prime Minister’s work, Aasif praised Narendra Modi. He said that no doubt, a lot of work has been done by him.Image grab: ABP NewsThe UP civic polls are taking place in three phases and they come eight months after BJP’s landslide victory in the UP assembly elections.The second and third phase will happen on 25 and 26 November.The second phase will cover a total of 25 districts having 189 local bodies covering 3,601 wards.The third phase will involve 26 districts where there will be 233 local bodies spread over 4,299 wards.