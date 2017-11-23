 ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai’ actor Aasif Sheikh endorses Congress but praises PM Modi
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai’ actor Aasif Sheikh endorses Congress but praises PM Modi

‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai’ actor Aasif Sheikh endorses Congress but praises PM Modi

By: || Updated: 23 Nov 2017 10:21 PM
‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai’ actor Aasif Sheikh endorses Congress but praises PM Modi

Image grab: ABP News

New Delhi: As civic polls in UP are underway, many stars are endorsing political parties and candidates. One such interesting incident was seen in Varanasi where ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai’ fame actor Aasif Sheikh aka Vibhuti Narayan Mishra was on a road-show for the Congress candidate Ritu Pandey.

During the road show for Congress, when a reporter asked him a question regarding Prime Minister’s work, Aasif praised Narendra Modi. He said that no doubt, a lot of work has been done by him.

Image grab: ABP News Image grab: ABP News

The UP civic polls are taking place in three phases and they come eight months after BJP’s landslide victory in the UP assembly elections.

The second and third phase will happen on 25 and 26 November.

The second phase will cover a total of 25 districts having 189 local bodies covering 3,601 wards.The third phase will involve 26 districts where there will be 233 local bodies spread over 4,299 wards.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story AP Govt. lays foundation stone for IT Tower in Vijaywada

trending now

PHOTOS
PHOTOS: Esha Gupta oozes OOMPH in her latest HOT ...
MOVIES
Ashamed to call myself citizen of this country: Neeraj ...
VIDEO
Russia: 1200 cars slip due to snow-covered roads; many people ...