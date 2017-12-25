 Bengaluru techie missing for five days, went to meet OLX buyer for car
Ajitabh is said to have put his car up for sale to fund his studies.

Updated: 25 Dec 2017 06:22 PM
Ajitabh is said to have put his car up for sale to fund his studies. Photo: Twitter

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old software engineer working in the city has been missing since last Monday after he put up his car for sale online, the police said.

Kumar Ajitabh, who hails from Patna, had listed his vehicle on online marketplace Olx for sale.

Police said Ajitabh's friends suspect that he had gone out on December 18 evening around 6:30 pm to meet a prospective car buyer.

According to police, his phone is switched off. It was reportedly active on WhatsApp till about 7:10 pm that evening, they said.

Ajitabh had got through an executive MBA programme at Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata and was about to shift from the city, where he was residing with a friend since 2010.

The car also has not yet been traced, the police said, adding they are searching for him.

Ajitabh's phone was last tracked to Gunjur on the outskirts of the city.

The engineer's family and friends have also started a social media campaign with hashtag #FindAjitabh".

