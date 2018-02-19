Bengaluru: Congress MLA Haris' son Mohammed surrenders 36 hours after he asssaulted youth at a restaurant



Karnataka: Congress MLA NA Haris's son Mohammed Haris Nalapad has surrendered. He is accused of allegedly thrashing a man in a pub in Bengaluru's UB City pic.twitter.com/K2iJiTw8M0

— ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2018



Offenders should be punished to the full extent of law regardless of who they are. No less, no more.@CPBlr will take action as per law and bring the guilty to book. https://t.co/H0Km8zauVz

— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) February 18, 2018

New Delhi: Congress MLA NA Haris's son Mohammed Haris Nalapad who allegedly thrashed a man brutally in a pub in Bengaluru's UB City surrendered before police on Monday morning.The abrasive and violent son of the legislator had also threatened the victim at a hospital where he later went for treatment.Mohammed was expelled from the party for six years after reports of the violence grew in the political circles of the state that is going to polls in a couple of months.Reports say Mohammed and his 10 friends assaulted the man at a restaurant in UB City on Saturday night after taking offence over Vadwat extending his feet, cast in plaster, towards the table they were dining at.Nalapad, General Secretary of Bengaluru District Youth Congress, is the son of Shantinagar MLA N A Haris.Police said an FIR has been registered against Nalapad and his friends."I met the victim and his family. I don't know where he (Nalapad) is. His phone is switched off. Let the law take its course," Haris was quoted by news agency PTI. (Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tweeted that the guilty will be booked."Offenders should be punished to the full extent of law regardless of who they are. No less, no more. @CPBlr will take action as per law and bring the guilty to book."KPCC president Dr G Paramaeswara tweeted Mohammed Haris Nalapad, general secretary of Bengaluru city Youth Congress, has been expelled from the Congress party for 6 years. "Atrocities in any form is not tolerated in @INCKarnataka. Legal actions have been taken against those responsible. The victim will be served justice," he tweeted.