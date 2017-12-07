Bengaluru: Protest staged against Sunny Leone's New Year Eve show

The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) also staged a demonstration and burnt the pictures of Leone. They demanded the cancellation of her programme.
Harish, a KRV office-bearer, said that an advertising firm has organised the programme, which is scheduled to be held in a big hotel in the city.
The tickets for the same were being sold only from some infotech and biotech companies, he claimed.
Harish added that the programme would be an "assault on the city's culture". He also said that this is not the way to usher in the new year.
(with input from agencies)
First Published: 07 Dec 2017 06:42 PM