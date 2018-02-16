Bengaluru: Depressed for not bearing son, mother kills self with 3 daughters

Police said the incident took place at Hanumanthapura village on Thursday morning where Nagashri (25) killed herself along with her three daughters Navyashri (5), Divyashri (3) and the two-month-old baby.
She took the children to their farm near the house and took the extreme step.
Police said neither her husband, a labourer, nor his relatives had ever harassed her for not bearing a male child.
However she had for long wanted a male child, they said. She was under depression ever since she gave birth to the third girl, they said.
First Published: 16 Feb 2018 04:13 PM