 Bengaluru: Depressed for not bearing son, mother kills self with 3 daughters
She took the children to their farm near the house to commit suicide

Updated: 16 Feb 2018 04:13 PM
Representational Image: flickr.com//worldresourcesinstitute

Bengaluru: Dejected over not bearing a male child, a woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well with her three minor daughters. The incident happaned at a hamlet in Chikkaballapura district, about 100 km from Bengaluru.

Police said the incident took place at Hanumanthapura village on Thursday morning where Nagashri (25) killed herself along with her three daughters Navyashri (5), Divyashri (3) and the two-month-old baby.

She took the children to their farm near the house and took the extreme step.

Police said neither her husband, a labourer, nor his relatives had ever harassed her for not bearing a male child.

However she had for long wanted a male child, they said. She was under depression ever since she gave birth to the third girl, they said.

(with input from agencies)

First Published:
