Bengaluru: Congress MLA's son, friends assault man at hotel; expelled for 6 years

Police said Mohammed Harris Nalapad and his 10 friends beat up the man at a restaurant in UB City late last night after they felt offended over him extending his feet, cast in plaster, towards the table they were sitting at.Nalapad's whereabouts were not known.The man, identified as Vidwat, has been hospitalised, police said.Nalapad, General Secretary of Bengaluru District Youth Congress, is the son of Shantinagar MLA N A Harris.Police said an FIR has been registered against Nalapad and his friends.The MLA described the incident as unfortunate."I met the victim and his family. I dont know where he (Nalapad) is. His phone is switched off. Let the law take its course," Harris said.Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tweeted that offenders should be punished to the "full extent of law"."Offenders should be punished to the full extent of law regardless of who they are. No less, no more. @CPBlr will take action as per law and bring the guilty to book."KPCC president Dr G Paramaeswara tweeted: Mohammed Haris Nalapad, general secretary of Bengaluru city Youth Congress, has been expelled from the Congress party for 6 years. "Atrocities in any form is not tolerated in @INCKarnataka. Legal actions have been taken against those responsible. The victim will be served justice," he tweeted.