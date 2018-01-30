 Bengaluru: Kidnapped boy set free after police shoots abductor
Acting on a complaint from the boy's father, police launched a manhunt and tracked one of the gang members

By: || Updated: 30 Jan 2018 04:59 PM
Image: REPRESENTATIONAL/ PTI/ FILE

Bengaluru: A five-year-old boy, allegedly abducted for a ransom, was rescued by police who shot at and injured the kidnapper following a hot chase, police said today.

The boy, Chandan was rescued two days after a four-member gang led by a notorious criminal kidnapped him here and demanded a ransom of Rs 35 lakh, they said.

All the four including Divya Teja, who was injured in shooting were arrested.

Acting on a complaint from the boy's father, police launched a manhunt and tracked one of the gang members, who revealed that mastermind Divyateja was driving with the child in his car towards Kengeri.

Immediately, police chased down the vehicle at a secluded place and intercepted it.

Police said, in order to escape, Divyateja pulled out a machete and tried to attack them.

"In self-defense, we opened two rounds of fire. One of the bullets hit his right leg and he collapsed on the ground," the police said in a press release.

