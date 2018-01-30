Bengaluru: Kidnapped boy set free after police shoots abductor

: A five-year-old boy, allegedly abducted for a ransom, was rescued by police who shot at and injured the kidnapper following a hot chase, police said today.The boy, Chandan was rescued two days after a four-member gang led by a notorious criminal kidnapped him here and demanded a ransom of Rs 35 lakh, they said.All the four including Divya Teja, who was injured in shooting were arrested.Acting on a complaint from the boy's father, police launched a manhunt and tracked one of the gang members, who revealed that mastermind Divyateja was driving with the child in his car towards Kengeri.Immediately, police chased down the vehicle at a secluded place and intercepted it.Police said, in order to escape, Divyateja pulled out a machete and tried to attack them."In self-defense, we opened two rounds of fire. One of the bullets hit his right leg and he collapsed on the ground," the police said in a press release.The accused was then shifted to Victoria Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. Bengaluru, Jan 30, a five-year-old boy, allegedly abducted for a ransom, was rescued by police who shot at and injured the kidnapper following a hot chase, police said on Tuesday.The boy, Chandan was rescued two days after a four-member gang led by a notorious criminal kidnapped him here and demanded a ransom of Rs 35 lakh, they said.All the four including Divya Teja, who was injured in shooting were arrested.Acting on a complaint from the boy's father, police launched a manhunt and tracked one of the gang members, who revealed that mastermind Divyateja was driving with the child in his car towards Kengeri.Immediately, police chased down the vehicle at a secluded place and intercepted it.Police said, in order to escape, Divyateja pulled out a machete and tried to attack them."In self-defense, we opened two rounds of fire.. One of the bullets hit his right leg and he collapsed on the ground," the police said in a press release.The accused was then shifted to Victoria Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.