 West Bengal: Two nurses killed as truck rams into ambulance
The accident took place on National Highway 34 in Murshidabad district's Raghunathgunj

Updated: 08 Dec 2017 05:47 PM
IMAGE: Representational/ File

Kolkata: Three persons including two women died, while another woman was severely injured as a speeding truck rammed into an ambulance in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Friday.

The accident took place on National Highway 34 in Murshidabad district's Raghunathgunj.

"The driver and two nurses died in the accident as the ambulance caught fire after colliding with the truck," a senior official said.

Police said the ambulance belonged to a private hospital in the district. Following the accident, traffic was temporarily affected.

"The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident. We have seized the truck," the officer said.

"No complaint has been lodged yet by anybody. We have shifted the deceased and the injured to the hospital," he added.

