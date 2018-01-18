Bengal girl assaulted, sexually abused inside college by TMC student wing leader Sahid Hasan Khan

A college girl was allegedly beaten up and sexually abused by a member of Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad -- TMC student wing -- on the college campus in West Bengal's Hooghly district, the victim said on Thursday.The girl, a final-year student of Bidhan Chandra College in Hooghly's industrial town Rishra, alleged that she was sexually abused by the college students union's General Secretary Sahid Hasan Khan inside the union room a few days back, after she refused to get physically intimate with him.The students union of the college is currently controlled by the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad."He took me to the union room and asked for my phone to see who I was talking to. He also asked me to get physically intimate with him. When I refused, I was severely beaten up and sexually abused," the victim said."I am scared to go back to the college as he threatened to kill me and also harm my family. I have lodged a police complaint but no action has been taken against him," she alleged.The college authorities said they had formed an investigation committee after the CCTV footage of the incident surfaced.Condemning the incident, the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad said they had sacked the accused from the post of General Secretary of the college students union and also dismissed him from the party."Our party does not tolerate such behaviour. We have sacked him from the post and also removed him from the party. We will ensure security of the girl," Jaya Dutta, state chief of the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad, said.