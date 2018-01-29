West Bengal: 24 dead, several missing as bus plunges into canal

West Bengal: 24 killed after a bus carrying 50 passengers drowned in a canal while crossing Balighat bridge in Murshidabad; rescue operations by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) underway pic.twitter.com/iU5Z2ukhSy
As per information, the primary investigation suggests that the driver lost control of the vehicle.
The Malda-bound public transport bus fell off the Nalini Buske bridge into the Gobra canal in Balirghat area around 6 a.m.
A compensation of Rs five lakh each to the bereaved families was announced by the state.
Earlier in the day, angry locals pelted police with stones and torched two police vehicles, accusing them of arriving late for rescue operations. Stones were hurled at a fire tender that was sent there to put out the fire. Police lobbed teargas shells and baton-charged the protesters.
Hundreds of villagers & anxious relatives of the passengers gathered on the canal banks as four cranes were pressed into service to fish out the bus submerged in the water.
First Published: 29 Jan 2018 08:08 PM