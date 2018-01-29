 West Bengal: 24 dead, several missing as bus plunges into canal
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • West Bengal: 24 dead, several missing as bus plunges into canal

West Bengal: 24 dead, several missing as bus plunges into canal

The rescue operation was undertaken by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)

By: || Updated: 29 Jan 2018 08:10 PM
West Bengal: 24 dead, several missing as bus plunges into canal

IMAGE: ANI/ TWITTER

Kolkata: Twenty four persons killed and several went missing after a bus carrying nearly 50 passengers crashed through a bridge railing and plunged into a canal. The incident happened in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Monday morning.



As per information, the primary investigation suggests that the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The Malda-bound public transport bus fell off the Nalini Buske bridge into the Gobra canal in Balirghat area around 6 a.m.

A compensation of Rs five lakh each to the bereaved families was announced by the state.

ALSO READMalaysia’s censor board bans Bhansali’s 'Padmaavat' as it touches "sensitivities of Islam"

Earlier in the day, angry locals pelted police with stones and torched two police vehicles, accusing them of arriving late for rescue operations. Stones were hurled at a fire tender that was sent there to put out the fire. Police lobbed teargas shells and baton-charged the protesters.

Hundreds of villagers & anxious relatives of the passengers gathered on the canal banks as four cranes were pressed into service to fish out the bus submerged in the water.

(with input from agencies)

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Artificial Intelligence will open up new avenues: Experts

trending now

VIDEO
Budget 2018: President Kovind hints towards 'One India One Election' ...
MOVIES
Bollywood actor Govinda all set for his COMIC comeback
VIDEO
Budget 2018 will fulfill aspirations of people and boost the ...