Belgian woman molested in Delhi, driver detained

A 23-year-old Belgian woman was allegedly molested by an Ola cab driver here in the city, police said on sunday.A case regarding the incident was registered in the C.R.Park police station in South Delhi after the woman approached police and filed a complaint against the driver on Saturday night, a few hours after the incident."We have detained the driver, Raj Singh, a resident of Alwar in Rajastan after the complaint," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mandeep Singh Randhawa told IANS.The officer said the woman hired the cab from Gurgaon to Delhi.Police sources said the woman came on the front seat to show her destination in Delhi as the driver had claimed that the GPS system of the cab was not working.