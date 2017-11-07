 Belgian King, Queen visit Taj Mahal 
Search

Belgian King, Queen visit Taj Mahal 

The royal couple is on a 7-day maiden visit to India

By: || Updated: 07 Nov 2017 10:11 AM
Belgian King, Queen visit Taj Mahal 

Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilda at Agra's Taj Mahal (Image: Twitter @ANINewsUP)

Agra: Belgium's King Phillipe and Queen Mathilda on Monday visited the Taj Mahal.

They spent around two hours evincing keen interest in the architectural details of the Mughal white marble marvel, that looks sparkling white after the recent mud pack beauty treatment.

Entry to tourists was suspended for over two hours. While many stood in the long queues, some left without seeing the 17th-century monument of love.

The Belgian monarch, accompanied by a large business and academic delegation, arrived in New Delhi on Sunday evening on a week-long state visit to India.

Today, he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi for talks in New Delhi.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Doesn't matter if Talha Rasheed is Masood Azhar's nephew or anyone else, we aim at neutralizing terrorists: Army Chief

trending now

VIDEO
Pulwama: 3 terrorists including Masood Azhar's nephew Talha Rasheed killed
INDIA
Enclosed Sonia Gandhi's letter to show truth behind claims ...
VIDEO
Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai: Anita bhabhi becomes REVOLVER ...