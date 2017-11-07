Belgian King, Queen visit Taj Mahal 

Belgium's King Phillipe and Queen Mathilda on Monday visited the Taj Mahal.They spent around two hours evincing keen interest in the architectural details of the Mughal white marble marvel, that looks sparkling white after the recent mud pack beauty treatment.Entry to tourists was suspended for over two hours. While many stood in the long queues, some left without seeing the 17th-century monument of love.The Belgian monarch, accompanied by a large business and academic delegation, arrived in New Delhi on Sunday evening on a week-long state visit to India.Today, he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi for talks in New Delhi.