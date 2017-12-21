Beggar found in Rae Bareli turns out to be a millionaire from Tamil Nadu

It was an emotional moment for Mutthaiya Nadar, who was stranded after his family had lost contact with him during a train journey about six months ago.Swami Bhaskar Swaroop Maharaj of Angroom School in Ralpur found Nadar begging near his institution. According to News 18, Bhaskar went to the destitute and tried to speak to him but he could not understand his language.Moved by the poor health of the destitute, Swami then took him to a shelter home where he was given a haircut and made to take bath.While helping him out, Swami's assistants found an Aadhar Card and FD documents worth Rs 1,06,92,731 inside his clothes.Based on Aadhaar details, Swami reached out his family in Tirunelveli city of Tamil Nadu. On contacting Nadar's family members, his identity was confirmed.His daughter Geeta then rushed to Rae Bareli to meet her father and get him back home.The family revealed that Nadar was missing since June when he, along with other members, went on a pilgrimage. Geeta claimed Nadar might have come under the influence of drugs forcefully injected into him and lost his memory.Geeta thanked Swami Bhaskar for taking care of her father and reuniting him with his family, reported TOI.