 VIDEO: Beggar claims he couldn’t walk, exposed when ran like wind when money is stolen
The video was shot by somebody standing near the beggar and on Twitter, was shared by iPurohitHarshal

By: || Updated: 11 Jan 2018 08:31 PM
Image grab: Twitter @iPurohitHarshal

NEW DELHI:  A video clip uploaded on Twitter shows footage of a beggar faking his disability. At first, he seems to have some problem with his leg. It is later revealed that that the beggar was faking it.



Now, it is true to say that they are great actors. They dress up and pretend that they are poor and handicapped. This kind of money sounds much better when all you have to do is fake your missing limbs or physical deformities and the get cash in hand.

Image grab: Twitter @iPurohitHarshal Image grab: Twitter @iPurohitHarshal

In the video, you can see that it was shot by somebody standing near the beggar. The video was now taking the social media by storm!

First Published:
