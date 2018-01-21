Bawana fire: Watch BJP Mayor Preeti Aggarwal caught saying 'Iss factory ki licensing hamare paas hai isliye hum kuch nahi bol sakte'

"Saddened at the loss of 17 lives in the Bawana cracker factory fire. My thoughts are with the families of the persons killed in the mishap," Harsh Vardhan said in a tweet.He also said that the government should "enforce strict safety regulations to such hazardous industries" to avoid at least future accidents.



"Seventeen bodies have been taken out from the warehouse. As many as 30 persons, including some women, have reportedly sustained burn injuries. Some others are still feared trapped inside," a Delhi Fire Services officer said, adding that the condition of four persons is critical.



The officer said the fire in Bawana Industrial Area was reported to the control room around 6.20 p.m., following which 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was doused after three hours.



"Police as well as fire brigade and ambulances were rushed to F-83 in Sector 5 of Bawana Industrial Area. The cause of the fire is not yet known," Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Gupta said.



He also said police would register a case.



The officer also said that it has apprehended Manoj Jain. According to police, the factory was downed by two persons, Jain and Lalit Goel.



"It is to be verified whether they are the owners or have taken the premises on rent," Gupta said.



Gupta also said that as per an injured labour of the factory, packing was being done in the factory. "The crackers used to come from outside," he said.



A man who jumped from the second floor of the building in a bid to save himself later succumbed to injuries at a hospital.



The victims were trapped in the basement, first and second floors when the fire spread from the basement to the floors above, the police officer said.



The bodies have been kept in mortuary for identification. The relatives of some of the deceased and the injured have been informed, he added.



