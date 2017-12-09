Bareilly: Muslim man divorces wife for attending rally thanking PM Modi

Even as the Centre is planning to bring a bill against 'triple talaq' in the Parliament, a Uttar Pradesh woman was divorced by her husband for participating in a rally thanking PM Narendra Modi for bringing change for the sufferers of the practice.Attending PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Dhanyavad rally’ cost Fayra her marriage. Her livid husband Danish on learning about her attendance gave instant divorce and forced her to leave their residence along with their son.The rally was organized by Farhat Naqvi, sister of Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in Bareilly who is a social activist and runs a NGO.Fayra alleged Danish has an illicit relationship with his aunt which led to frequent arguments in the house. “Just because I attended the rally, he found this reason to divorce me.”The local police haven’t paid heed to her complaint prompting her to approach Farhat Naqvi for help. Farhat has assured to take up the matter to higher authorities.Fayra and Danish had a love marriage in April 2016.