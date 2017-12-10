Bareilly: Man gives triple talaq to wife after she attends rally organised in support of PM Modi

TWIST IN STORY

A shocking case has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district where a husband gave talaq (divorce) to her wife, allegedly, after she participated in a thanksgiving rally organised in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The rally was organised by Muslim women as a mark of gratitude for PM Modi for putting efforts to end the practice of Triple Talaq.The couple has a one-year-old child.When she came back from the rally, her husband not only allegedly beaten her but also given her triple talaq and moved her out of the house.However, husband putting his side of the story said that he gave triple talaq because his wife has an extramarital affair with some else. He clarified divorce has nothing to do with his wife attending the rally.