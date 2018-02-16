Baramulla: Fresh gunfight erupts between terrorists and security forces

Police said security forces cordoned off Palhalan area for searches following reports about a group of militants hiding there.
"When the cordon was tightened, the hiding militants fired at the security personnel triggering the encounter, which is still going on," a police officer said.
The gunfight comes 2 days after terrorists attempted to attack the CRPF camp in Srinagar.
Earlier, the Sunjuwan Army camp in Jammu was attacked by terrorists killing 6 Army officials and one civilian.
First Published: 16 Feb 2018 08:31 AM