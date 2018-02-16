 Baramulla: Fresh gunfight erupts between terrorists and security forces
Police said security forces cordoned off Palhalan area for searches following reports about a group of militants hiding there.

By: || Updated: 16 Feb 2018 08:32 AM
IMAGE REPRESENTATIONAL: PTI/ FILE

Srinagar: A gunfight started between terrorists and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday.

Police said security forces cordoned off Palhalan area for searches following reports about a group of militants hiding there.

"When the cordon was tightened, the hiding militants fired at the security personnel triggering the encounter, which is still going on," a police officer said.

The gunfight comes 2 days after terrorists attempted to attack the CRPF camp in Srinagar.

Earlier, the Sunjuwan Army camp in Jammu was attacked by terrorists killing 6 Army officials and one civilian.

