 Barabanki, UP: Authorities pressurize families of deceased after 12 die due to 'illicit liquor'
Updated: 11 Jan 2018 01:01 PM
Uttar Pradesh: In a tragic incident, twelve people lost their lives after consuming illicit liquor in Barabanki district. The most shocking about the incident is that as per one of the family members of the deceased, the authorities are mounting pressure on them to tell police and media that the deaths took place due to cold.

This incident comes after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that there has been no loss of life in the state due to cold.

And if anyone dies due to illicit liquor then the blame would be on District Magistrate and SP. Hence, the authorities are attempting make families lie about reason for the same.

As per the DM, the truth can only be revealed after a post-mortem report is out.

