Barabanki, UP: Authorities pressurize families of deceased after 12 die due to 'illicit liquor'

This incident comes after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that there has been no loss of life in the state due to cold.
And if anyone dies due to illicit liquor then the blame would be on District Magistrate and SP. Hence, the authorities are attempting make families lie about reason for the same.
As per the DM, the truth can only be revealed after a post-mortem report is out.
First Published: 11 Jan 2018 12:57 PM