Fugitive in India, Vijay Mallya celebrates a lavish birthday in London

While Vijay Mallya's extradition trial to face fraud and money laundering charges of Rs 9,000 crore is getting conducted, a few days ago he was seen celebrating his birthday with son.His son, Siddharth Mallya shared a birthday picture on Instagram. The photo was given a caption HAAAAAAPPPY BIIIIIRTHDAAAY PA!!!! getting younger by the day!!!!The infamous business tycoon and the Kingfisher owner is facing trial for allegedly evading summons in a FERA violation case. India’s extradition request for Vijay Mallya against charges of fraud and money laundering filed by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate.Mallya, who has been based in the UK since March 2016, was arrested by Scotland Yard on an extradition warrant in April and has been out on bail on a bond worth 650,000 pounds. If the judge rules in favour of extradition at the end of the trial, the UK home secretary must order Mallya's extradition within two months.However, the case can go through a series of appeals in higher UK courts before arriving at a conclusion.