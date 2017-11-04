Bank manager arrested for alleged rape of Russian woman in UP

: A bank manager in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on Saturday after a Russian woman accused him of sexually abusing her, police said.The accused, UCO Bank Manager Mohan Prasad Singh has, however, denied the charges. He has said that the woman was wrongly implicating him as she owed him some money.The police said they were checking the veracity of the charges through a medical examination. A probe has already been initiated.The Russian is travelling on a tourist visa. She was in Vrindavan for the past few weeks with her mother.In her complaint to the police, the woman has accused Singh, a resident of Bihar, of calling her home on September 22.Singh, however, has claimed that the woman had been persistently asking her for money and even showed the police a WhatsApp message of a few days back where the victim has asked for Rs 3,000.Station House Officer (SHO) Kotwali, Subodh Kumar said that both the sides were trading charges and only the probe underway, would reveal "whatever was the truth".