Banjrang Dal begins anti-Valentine Day protests; places posters

By: || Updated: 13 Feb 2018 12:19 PM
Ahmedabad: Hindu fringe group Banjrang Dal onTuesday placed posters and warned the Hindu girls to save themselves from ‘love jihad’.

The warning came a day ahead of Valentines’ Day, which is celebrated worldwide as a day of love.

Not just this, Lucknow Vishwa Vidyalaya also released a notice forbidding the students from roaming around in the University premises. The students have been warned that no boy or girl should be seen roaming together.

 This isn’t the first time such extremist groups are imposing things on people.

Almost every year, these groups hit the roads and attack couples who are seen together in parks, restaurants on February 14.

