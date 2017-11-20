Bandipora encounter: Jammu man shocked on seeing his picture among dead terrorists

Majid, a barbecue seller at the Khati Ka Talab area in Jammu, said his picture was downloaded from his Facebook account and circulated one of the slain militants'."I was shocked on seeing my picture among the dead terrorists in electronic and print media. Somebody downloaded my picture from the Facebook account and circulated it as one of the dead terrorists," a shocked Majid told PTI.Majid, who is married with two children, is also associated with a religious group preaching Islam.He has demanded a probe into the conspiracy."I am not a terrorist. How can they carry my picture? It is the negligence of media and the state administration," he said, adding that he has filed a police complaint."I am a peace-loving person who stands for peace and harmony across the world. Those who carried my picture as a terrorist will have to compensate. They have played with my life and reputation. Now, I don't consider myself safe as I travel a lot. I follow my religion but they portrayed me as a terrorist. This is not right," Majid said in a video he shared on his Facebook account."Today it's me, tomorrow it could be someone else. Media should do proper research and homework before reporting an event," he said.Majid, having a long beard and wearing Afghani cap, displayed several newspapers which carried his picture on the front page with an alias 'Abu Zargam'.He said he was at home when he received a call informing him that his picture was among the six terrorists killed by security forces."The news came as a big shock for my family. They are all very upset," he said."I do not know whose conspiracy is this. But whoever has done it has tarnished my image. It is the negligence of media and the administration--how did they publish the picture of an innocent without any proof," he asked."I want my name to be cleared as soon as possible," Majid added.Six Pakistani militants of the LeT, including the nephew of Mumbai attack mastermind Zaki-ur Rehman Lakhvi, were gunned down in Bandipora yesterday in an encounter in which an IAF Garud commando was also killed.(With inputs from PTI)